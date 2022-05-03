After a tornado touched down in southeast Wichita and Andover on April 29, first responders were quick to action in the aftermath.
The tornado was reported to have damaged more than 1,000 buildings – destroying between 300 and 400 – over a path nearly 13 miles in length. It generated winds of up to 165 mph and was rated as an EF-3 by the National Weather Service.
Given the massive scale of damage, multiple units from around the area responded – including staff from Derby Fire and Rescue. Chief John Turner noted a crew of six were among the initial response team from Derby, with two more helping in the second shift on April 30.
Once Derby Fire personnel were alerted to the tornado April 29, they made their way to Andover, first stopping in eastern Sedgwick County to help clear roads for other emergency vehicles. The Derby crew arrived in Andover before 10 p.m. and helped with planning along with serving on the rescue squads tasked with helping individuals who were trapped, marking buildings as searched, controlling utilities, etc.
Having responded to several regional severe weather events – including the 1991 Andover tornado – Turner posited that the early warning system may have helped prevent outcomes of a similar scale this time.
“Looking at the destruction, you kind of expect that you’d have some of the same tragic results, but we were fortunate,” Turner said.
Four people, including two responding firefighters, were injured during the tornado but the injuries reported were minor.
Response was fully turned over to the Andover Fire Department by the afternoon of April 30 and power was restored to the 15,000 customers who lost it during the storm by May 1.
With the community now in recovery mode, a release from the city of Andover reported cash donations are currently seen as the most beneficial for individuals looking to help with those efforts. Donations can be made online at https://www.unitedwayplains.org/disaster-response/tornado-relief-efforts/. More updates for ways to support the community will also be posted to the city of Andover Facebook page.