Several Derby-area residents are among more than 450 students expected to graduate from Pittsburg State University this fall.
Below is a list of those residents.
Derby
Nathaniel Raymond Porter – bachelor’s of science in engineering technology
Haysville
Hope Elizabeth Wilson – bachelor’s of science in education
Mulvane
Austin Paul Sands – bachelor’s of science in technology
Collin Michael Dempsey – bachelor’s of science in technology
Taylor R. Cusack – bachelor’s of science in technology
Rose Hill
Emily D. McGehee – bachelor’s of science
Valley Center
Erik M. Howland – bachelor’s of science in technology
Winfield
Breanna Jean Leake – bachelor’s of science
Jordan D. Davis – bachelor’s of science in communication