Several Derby-area residents are among more than 450 students expected to graduate from Pittsburg State University this fall.

Below is a list of those residents.

Derby

Nathaniel Raymond Porter – bachelor’s of science in engineering technology

Haysville

Hope Elizabeth Wilson – bachelor’s of science in education

Mulvane

Austin Paul Sands – bachelor’s of science in technology

Collin Michael Dempsey – bachelor’s of science in technology

Taylor R. Cusack – bachelor’s of science in technology

Rose Hill

Emily D. McGehee – bachelor’s of science

Valley Center

Erik M. Howland – bachelor’s of science in technology

Winfield

Breanna Jean Leake – bachelor’s of science

Jordan D. Davis – bachelor’s of science in communication

