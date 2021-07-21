The Derby 4-H Club had a strong showing across multiple categories at this year’s Sedgwick County Fair.
The fair returned in July after a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Derby 4-Hers earned recognition in categories like robotics, clothing, photography, woodworking, livestock, gardening and more.
Below is a list of awards won by local 4-H members. Purple is superior, blue is excellent, red is good, and white is fair.
Club Banner – Purple
Isabella Buchanan
• Clothing: 1 Purple
• Style Revue: Junior Construction Grand Champion, Junior Buymanship Reserve Grand Champion
Abigail Butler
• Foods: 2 Blue
• Beef: 1 Blue, 1 Red
Maggie Butler
• Foods: 1 Purple, 1 Red
• Beef: 2 Blue
Evan Fuhrmann
• Foods: 2 Blue
• Robotics: 1 Blue
Ellie Hula
• Clothing: 3 Blue
• Style Revue: 1 Purple, 1 Blue
Johnny Hula
• Foods: 1 Blue
Piper Hula
• Style Revue: Senior Construction Grand Champion, 1 Blue
• Clothing: 1 Purple, 2 Blue
Brady Hoffman
• Arts and Crafts: 1 Purple
• Foods: 2 Purple, 2 Blue
• Photography: 1 Purple, 3 Blue
• Woodworking: 1 Blue
• Sheep: 5 Blue, Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb, Supreme Breeding Ewe
• Livestock Judging Contest - 5th Place Senior
• Livestock Skill-a-thon Contest - 4th Place Senior
Jeana Jacobucci
• Fiber Arts: 2 Purple
Natalie Perkins
• Clothing: 1 Purple
• Creative Table: 1 Blue
• Clothing Window Display: 1 Purple, 1 Blue
• Foods: 1 Purple, 3 Blue
• Gardening: 1 Purple
• Arts and Crafts: 2 Purple, 1 Blue
• Style Revue: Junior Buymanship Grand Champion, Junior Construction Reserve Grand Champion
Will Perkins
• Foods: 1 Purple
• Gardening: 1 Purple
Chloe Phelps
• Rabbits: Intermediate Showman Reserve Champion
Macie Rexwinkle
• Foods: 1 Blue, 1 Red
• Photography: 2 Purple, 1 Blue, 1 Red
Malachi Rexwinkle
• Foods: 1 Blue, 1 Red
• Photography: 3 Purple, 1 Blue
Eric Sprecker
• Photography: 4 Purple, 2 Blue
Asher Turner
• Foods: 1 Purple, 1 Blue
• Forestry: 1 Blue
• Photography: 2 Purple, 2 Blue
• Sheep: 1 Blue, 1 Red
Danielle Turner
• Foods: 2 Purple
• Forestry: 1 Purple
• Sheep: 2 Blue
Katrina Turner
• Foods: 2 Blue
• Photography: 1 Purple, 1 Blue, 2 Red
• Self Determined: 2 Purple
• Sheep: 4 Blue
• Livestock Judging Contest: 1st Place
• Senior Livestock Skill-a-thon Contest: 1st Place Senior
Nathan Turner
• Style Revue Buymanship: 1 Blue
• Foods: 1 Blue, 1 Red
• Sheep: 1 Blue, 1 Red
Collin Wyant
• Woodworking: 1 Blue
Katelyn Wyant
• Arts and Crafts: 2 Purple, 1 Blue
Kylee Wyant
• Arts and Crafts: 1 Blue, 1 Red
Mekenzie Wyant
• Foods: 1 Blue
• Photography: 1 Purple, 1 Blue
• Woodworking: 1 Blue
Quintin Wyant
• Electricity: 1 Purple
• Robotics: 1 Blue
• Woodworking: 1 Red