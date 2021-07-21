The Derby 4-H Club had a strong showing across multiple categories at this year’s Sedgwick County Fair.

The fair returned in July after a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Derby 4-Hers earned recognition in categories like robotics, clothing, photography, woodworking, livestock, gardening and more.

Below is a list of awards won by local 4-H members. Purple is superior, blue is excellent, red is good, and white is fair.

Club Banner – Purple

Isabella Buchanan

• Clothing: 1 Purple

• Style Revue: Junior Construction Grand Champion, Junior Buymanship Reserve Grand Champion

Abigail Butler

• Foods: 2 Blue

• Beef: 1 Blue, 1 Red

Maggie Butler

• Foods: 1 Purple, 1 Red

• Beef: 2 Blue

Evan Fuhrmann

• Foods: 2 Blue

• Robotics: 1 Blue

Ellie Hula

• Clothing: 3 Blue

• Style Revue: 1 Purple, 1 Blue

Johnny Hula

• Foods: 1 Blue

Piper Hula

• Style Revue: Senior Construction Grand Champion, 1 Blue

• Clothing: 1 Purple, 2 Blue

Brady Hoffman

• Arts and Crafts: 1 Purple

• Foods: 2 Purple, 2 Blue

• Photography: 1 Purple, 3 Blue

• Woodworking: 1 Blue

• Sheep: 5 Blue, Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb, Supreme Breeding Ewe

• Livestock Judging Contest - 5th Place Senior

• Livestock Skill-a-thon Contest - 4th Place Senior

Jeana Jacobucci

• Fiber Arts: 2 Purple

Natalie Perkins

• Clothing: 1 Purple

• Creative Table: 1 Blue

• Clothing Window Display: 1 Purple, 1 Blue

• Foods: 1 Purple, 3 Blue

• Gardening: 1 Purple

• Arts and Crafts: 2 Purple, 1 Blue

• Style Revue: Junior Buymanship Grand Champion, Junior Construction Reserve Grand Champion

Will Perkins

• Foods: 1 Purple

• Gardening: 1 Purple

Chloe Phelps

• Rabbits: Intermediate Showman Reserve Champion

Macie Rexwinkle

• Foods: 1 Blue, 1 Red

• Photography: 2 Purple, 1 Blue, 1 Red

Malachi Rexwinkle

• Foods: 1 Blue, 1 Red

• Photography: 3 Purple, 1 Blue

Eric Sprecker

• Photography: 4 Purple, 2 Blue

Asher Turner

• Foods: 1 Purple, 1 Blue

• Forestry: 1 Blue

• Photography: 2 Purple, 2 Blue

• Sheep: 1 Blue, 1 Red

Danielle Turner

• Foods: 2 Purple

• Forestry: 1 Purple

• Sheep: 2 Blue

Katrina Turner

• Foods: 2 Blue

• Photography: 1 Purple, 1 Blue, 2 Red

• Self Determined: 2 Purple

• Sheep: 4 Blue

• Livestock Judging Contest: 1st Place

• Senior Livestock Skill-a-thon Contest: 1st Place Senior

Nathan Turner

• Style Revue Buymanship: 1 Blue

• Foods: 1 Blue, 1 Red

• Sheep: 1 Blue, 1 Red

Collin Wyant

• Woodworking: 1 Blue

Katelyn Wyant

• Arts and Crafts: 2 Purple, 1 Blue

Kylee Wyant

• Arts and Crafts: 1 Blue, 1 Red

Mekenzie Wyant

• Foods: 1 Blue

• Photography: 1 Purple, 1 Blue

• Woodworking: 1 Blue

Quintin Wyant

• Electricity: 1 Purple

• Robotics: 1 Blue

• Woodworking: 1 Red

0
0
0
0
0