The Kansas Eviction Prevention Program (KEPP) provides rental assistance to qualifying households – at or below 85 percent of the state median income – that have missed one or more rent payment(s) as a result of the COVID pandemic.
Landlords and tenants apply via a joint online process. If the application is approved, the landlord receives rental assistance funds directly from KEPP, applies KEPP funds to the tenant’s account and waives late fees for the month(s) assistance was awarded.
Approved tenants are eligible for a maximum of nine months of assistance, not to exceed $5,000 per household.
The deadline to apply for rental assistance is Dec. 15. Full eligibility requirements and applications can be found online at kshousingcorp.org.