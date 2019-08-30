The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office says two people are dead after a Thursday crash near Mulvane.
At approximately 1:18 p.m Thursday, deputies responded to reports of an injury accident at the intersection of 119th Street South and Hydraulic Avenue, between Mulvane and the Kansas Star Casino. The vehicles involved in the accident were a 2009 Ford Edge and a 1991 Volvo 740, said Tim Myers, spokesman for the sheriff's office.
The driver of the Ford was identified as Vicki L. Kraft, a 60-year-old female from Peck, Kansas. Kraft was taken by ambulance to the hospital, Myers said.
The occupants of the Volvo were identified as James D. Mortimer, a 57-year-old male from Harper, Kansas, and Michael J. Horn, a 29-year-old male from Wichita, and Salena Dennis, a 49-year-old female from Winfield.
Mortimer and Horn were both pronounced dead at the scene. Dennis was taken by ambulance to Wesley with serious injuries.
Myers said a preliminary investigation indicated the Volvo was traveling south on Hydraulic and failed to stop at the stop sign at 119th Street South. The Volvo was struck on the driver's side by the Ford Edge, which was traveling west on 119th Street South.
The accident is currently under investigation.