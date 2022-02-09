The Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission and National Baseball Congress Foundation announced dates and locations for the 88th NBC World Series in a press release on Feb. 3.
The tournament will be played from July 28-Aug. 6 and will be hosted in Hutchinson and Wichita.
Hobart-Detter Field in Hutchinson will host the opening games from July 28-31, with the final six days hosted at Eck Stadium at Wichita State University.
The 16-team field will open the tournament with three games in pool play, with the top two teams from each pool advancing to a single-elimination bracket. Aug. 4 will begin the single-elimination bracket.