Organizers recently announced that the 2022 Sedgwick County Fair will be held July 20-23 in Cheney.
The new dates fall two weeks later then when the county fair is traditionally held, but concessions were made to help accommodate the schedule of the carnival operator the fair utilizes.
It was reported that the 2021 Sedgwick County Fair (following cancellation in 2020) produced one of the highest revenues for the fair over the past 10 years. Fair organizers are hopeful the new dates in 2022 will help continue that success.