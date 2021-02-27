An asphalt crack seal project is tentatively expected to start around March 8 on K-53 in Sumner County.
The work will be on K-53 from the U.S. 81 junction east to the west city limits of Mulvane. The work also will be on K-53 from the K-15 junction to the east city limits of Mulvane. The length of the project is almost five miles.
During the project – ending around March 22 – traffic will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car. Motorists should be prepared to slow down and stop for the work zone.
Mission Construction Co. Inc., of St. Paul, Kan., is the prime contractor for the $86,823 project, overseen by the Kansas Department of Transportation.