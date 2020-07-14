The Sedgwick County Health Department will offer COVID-19 testing in Mulvane on July 30. Testing will be available at Mulvane’s Pix Center, located at 2nd and Main St., from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tests will be conducted using a nose swab and then sent to a lab. The county is asking that only individuals with two or more symptoms – including fever, cough, sore throat, respiratory problems, aches, or diarrhea – or individuals who have been in direct contact with a known COVID-19 positive individual get tested. The event will be walk-in only.
COVID testing available in Mulvane later this month
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
