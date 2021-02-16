WICHITA – The Fidelity Bank Foundation and TOP (The Opportunity Project) Early Learning Centers, including the Oaklawn facility, have partnered to offer 27 early childhood education scholarships. The scholarships have been established to assist parents who have lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parents or guardians of children ages 1 to 5 may qualify for a scholarship so their child can attend one of TOP’s three early childhood education centers’ full-day, year-round programs if they have been separated from their last job, laid off, terminated or are currently unable to work due to no fault of their own for COVID-19 related reasons.
The scholarships cover full tuition for 12 weeks. Parents interested in learning more about TOP Early Learning Centers and the Fidelity Bank Foundation Scholarship Program may call 316-522-TOPS for more information.