The Sedgwick County Health Department recently added a new feature to its COVID-19 dashboard – the ability to track positive tests by ZIP code.
For Derby (67037), total confirmed cases reported by the county health department are nine, as of May 22. There have been 320 tests administered to Derby residents – generating a testing rate of 112.8 tested per 10,000 residents.
Across Sedgwick County as of May 22, there have been 545 positive cases confirmed, 21 deaths and 10,129 individuals tested. For more COVID-19 testing statistics, visit sedgwickcounty.org.