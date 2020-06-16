Mobile COVID-19 testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, June 18, at the PIX Community Center in Mulvane. Residents of both Sedgwick and Sumner County can be swabbed for COVID-19 at the site. Sedgwick County residents can schedule an appointment by calling 211. Walk-ups are also permitted. Tests are done using a nose swab. Results are usually available in three to four days.
COVID-19 mobile testing scheduled for Mulvane
BY INFORMER STAFF
