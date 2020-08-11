Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 numbers in Derby and nearby areas using numbers from the Sedgwick County COVID-19 Dashboard. Note that these numbers may have been updated since publication.
Derby
As of Monday, the Sedgwick County Health Department has reported 133 total cases of COVID-19 in Derby under the 67037 ZIP code. That’s 26 new cases, equaling out to a 24.3% increase. The testing rate in Derby is 885 per 10,000 residents.
Mulvane
Confirmed cases in Mulvane increased to 30, which is two new cases and an increase of 7%.
The testing rate in Mulvane is 668.
Haysville
Haysville’s 67060 ZIP code saw an increase of 14 cases, bringing the total to 120 and equaling out to 13.2% increase. The testing rate in Haysville is 980.
Wichita ZIP codes near Derby
Three Wichita ZIP codes near Derby had no reported COVID-19 case number increases as of 4 p.m. Monday. The 67210 ZIP code remained at 73 cases, 67207 remained at 274, and 67230 remained at 60. Note that these numbers may have changed after the Informer’s deadline.
Rose Hill
Butler County’s COVID-19 dashboard reported four active cases and a total of 19 cases in Rose Hill as of Monday.
Andover
Butler County’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 33 active cases and a total of 76 cases in Andover as of Monday.
Sedgwick County totals
As of Monday afternoon, Sedgwick County has had 4,945 cases of COVID-19 with a total of 62,290 tests. Deaths remain at 44, and there are 2,845 reported active cases.