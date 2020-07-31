The Sedgwick County Health Department reported 12 new coronavirus cases in Mulvane between July 20 and July 27, a 109% increase in total cases. That data is based on Mulvane’s 67110 ZIP code, which has a population of 8,891. 461 tests have been administered in Mulvane, which equals out to a testing rate of 519 tests per 10,000 residents. As of Friday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Mulvane is 23. Coronavirus data by ZIP code can be found on the Sedgwick County COVID-19 dashboard.
COVID-19 cases in Mulvane doubled last week
- Andrew Linnabary andrew@derbyinformer.com
-
-
- 1 min to read