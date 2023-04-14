Sedgwick County and the district attorney’s office are warning county residents of a couple active scams to be on the lookout for currently.
The county reported that some Kansas residents have recently received letters in the mail from a “tax processing unit” in the county of their residence, making final demands for payment of taxes supposedly owed to the state of Kansas.
County officials said the letters are not legitimate for Kansas tax debts and are not being sent by the state. Anyone receiving such a letter is encouraged to report it to the police.
Additionally, District Attorney Marc Bennet recently reported he has signed inquisitions from his Investigations Division requesting bank records to assist looking into two scams that have resulted in Wichita residents losing tens of thousands of dollars.
In both cases, it was reported the residents (both in their 70s) received pop-up warnings on their computers about being hacked, with thousands of dollars being requested by scammers to alleviate the fake issues presented. The money requested is gone in both cases.
Regarding these recent scams, the district attorney’s offices presented the following advice regarding potential scams:
- Never call the number in the text, email or pop up. Always look up the company if you are concerned. Call the number directly from the company website.
- If someone you have never met asks for cash, gift cards or cryptocurrency, it is a scam.
- Legitimate companies do not use pop-up messages on computers to contact their customers. If you receive such a message, or telephone call or cell phone text, it is a scam. Hang up the phone or just disregard the pop-up message.
If residents have any questions about any consumer-related transactions, they can contact the District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division at 316-660-3600.