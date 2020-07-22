Given the growing case numbers (nearly tripling over the past month) and Sedgwick County being classified as a “red zone” in a recent White House Coronavirus Task Force report, Local Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns signed an amended emergency public health order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic July 21.
The amended order limits mass gatherings to no more than 15 individuals (though multiple groupings are allowed as long as 6 feet of distance is maintained) and calls for the closure of bars and night clubs to the public — except for curbside and carryout services — throughout Sedgwick County. Those restrictions are in line with a reversion back to phase two of the Ad Astra reopening plan.
Sedgwick County Commissioners discussed implementation of those orders at the July 22 commission meeting, with a number of changes proposed.
Commissioner Jim Howell had a number of questions regarding the closure of night clubs, asking if any cluster had been identified at any such locations. While Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne stated no clusters had been identified, there had been commonalities detected in cases originating at bars detected through contact tracing.
A rise in COVID-19 among young adults — with a majority of positive cases (18.3 and 19.1 percent) statewide now coming from the 18-24 and 25-34 demographics, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment — was also cited as a reason for the shutdown of bars and night clubs.
With bars and night clubs subject to all the other measures in place (masks, social distancing, etc.) and the opportunity for the county to issue injunctions for businesses not in compliance, Howell questioned the necessity to shut down said businesses entirely.
“I think singling out these businesses that are legal entities … because we perceive they are high risk is maybe not the best way to handle this,” Howell said. “I think the better way to do this is to treat everyone fairly and give everybody the same rules. There’s no reason to for these businesses to shut down. If you are going to shut down a business, then shut them all down.”
Howell moved to strike the shutdown of bars and night clubs entirely, with commissioner Michael O’Donnell seconding. The motion failed on a 3-2 vote against.
Chairman Pete Meitzner noted the shut down of bars and night clubs was the main intent of the order, which made Howell’s motion problematic. Commissioner Lacey Cruse, meanwhile, spoke to the need to listen to the experts in the medical fields making these recommendations.
“This is not easy for anyone right now, but we’re here to make really tough decisions that are in the best interests of the entire community as a whole,” Cruse said. “It’s time to get serious and it’s time to work so that we can get our service industry back to work.”
Given the move to shut down bars and night clubs, there was a push to create some support for that sector through CARES funding.
During discussion Wednesday, commissioner O’Donnell even moved to set aside $5 million of CARES funding specifically for those businesses affected.
“We’re allowing them to be put out of work, and that’s wrong, so we should put our money where our mouth is — whether that’s our own personal salaries or whether that’s this CARES money,” O’Donnell said. “There are many restaurants, bars and night clubs that have been doing the right thing, and they’re being punished by Dr. Minns’ orders.”
Funding discussion was tabled for one week to give county staff time to come up with a potential plan to help those businesses in questions.
Outside of the attempted exemption for bars and night clubs, there were a number of changes approved to the public health order.
Staff noted that swimming pools were not intended to be included as part of the closures in Minns’ amended order and the commission in turn voted to exempt them. A measure forcing restaurants that serve alcohol to close at midnight was also stricken from the order by the commission and an exemption was changed so that children 11 and under (not 5 and under) would not have to wear masks.
Most notably, the commission voted to change the effective dates of the order — moving that it be in place for four weeks instead of seven weeks. The new timeline approved by the commission would see the order in effect from 12:01 a.m. July 24 through 11:59 p.m. Aug. 21 (instead of Sept. 9). The intent would be to re-evaluate the situation each week and determine if an extension is needed.
Keeping most of Dr. Minns' order in place, the commission approved the amended resolution —asking for help form the public to get back on track.
“We want to keep the businesses open and we want to get the kids back in schools. That’s the goal,” Meitzner said. “I wish there was a magic formula. If somebody finds one around the country or around the world that works, we can quickly adopt it. We’re trying to do the best we can.”