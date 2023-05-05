Vet Treatment Court

Following recent grant approval, a Veterans Treatment Court is set to be integrated into the Sedgwick County District Court starting July 1.

 COURTESY

At its May 3 meeting, the Sedgwick County Commission accepted a grant from the Kansas Supreme Court Office of Judicial Administration (OJA), on behalf of Sedgwick County Department of Corrections, for $475,867.

Grant funding received will support the creation of a Veterans Treatment Court in Sedgwick County District Court. The specialized court will offer qualified veterans convicted of certain felony offenses, related to mental illness or substance abuse, the option of serving time in treatment instead of prison. This rehabilitative probation recognizes the frequency that veterans suffer from untreated mental health conditions, like Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and addiction, following their military service.

0
0
0
0
0