At its May 3 meeting, the Sedgwick County Commission accepted a grant from the Kansas Supreme Court Office of Judicial Administration (OJA), on behalf of Sedgwick County Department of Corrections, for $475,867.
Grant funding received will support the creation of a Veterans Treatment Court in Sedgwick County District Court. The specialized court will offer qualified veterans convicted of certain felony offenses, related to mental illness or substance abuse, the option of serving time in treatment instead of prison. This rehabilitative probation recognizes the frequency that veterans suffer from untreated mental health conditions, like Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and addiction, following their military service.
Funding was provided from Byrne Discretionary Community Project Funding and awarded to the Kansas Supreme Court Office of Judicial Administration (OJA), which contracts with Sedgwick County Department of Corrections. It will run through 2025, but the commission’s goal is to make Veterans Treatment Court a permanent part of the criminal court system in the 18th Judicial District of Kansas.
Conditions that veterans must meet to be considered for the Veterans Treatment Court include:
- Live in Sedgwick County.
- Have been discharged from the military honorably or under conditions otherthan dishonorably.
- Be convicted of a qualifying felony resulting from a mental health or substance abuse disorder.
- Agree to a probation term of 18 months.
Additionally, to be considered, crimes of conviction for veterans cannot be serious felonies (levels one through three); domestic violence, if the offender has similar prior felony convictions; any crime involving a drive-by shooting or serious bodily harm; or felony sex offenses.
Veterans Treatment Court is intended to be implemented in Sedgwick County starting July 1, 2023 and is a collaborative effort between the Sedgwick County Department of Corrections, Kansas Judicial Branch, 18th Judicial District, Robert J Dole VA Medical Center, Office of the District Attorney of the 18th Judicial District, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and Sedgwick County Public Defender’s Office-SBIDS.
By providing peer counseling and treatment, accountability and structure to a veteran struggling with mental health issues and/or addiction, Sedgwick County aims to break the cycle of recidivism and avoid incarceration in an already overcrowded detention facility. In turn, by connecting a recovering vet with health, education and disability benefits earned through military service, the goal of the program is to return the person to the life they fought to protect.