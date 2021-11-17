To facilitate structural repairs by Sedgwick County Public Works, the two north lanes to the bridge over the Arkansas River on 63rd Street South were closed this week, reducing traffic to one lane in each direction on the south two lanes. The lane closure could last six to 12 months while repair solutions are being developed to address deterioration at the west end of the bridge.
Drivers should expect some delay after the lane reduction, especially during rush hours, due to the merging of traffic. The closest river crossings are located on 47th St. South and 83rd St. South. It is unknown at this time if the repairs can be made without closing the entire bridge.