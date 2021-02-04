A new order issued by Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns this week led to a great deal of discussion among the Sedgwick County Commission at its meeting on Feb. 3.
With a number of changes proposed in the latest emergency public health orders, the county commission reviewed a number of potential modifications – with one being pushed through. On top of the loosened restrictions put forward by Dr. Minns, the commission also approved an amendment that will allow in-person dining at 24-hour service restaurants not licensed to sell liquor.
Commissioner Jim Howell had two potential amendments relating to the curfew imposed on restaurants in the health order. Howell has pushed for outright elimination of the curfew on multiple instances. Seeing a lack of support for that from his fellow commissioners, he instead targeted an elimination of the curfew for 24-hour service restaurants not licensed to sell alcohol – restaurants he stated have unfortunately been pulled into the curfew discussion.
Given that members of law enforcement, military, manufacturing and a number of other industries may need to seek out meals at odd hours with their specific work schedules, Howell stressed the importance of that outlet being available – especially with all the other restrictions being in place.
“When you talk about gathering limits, occupancy limits, masks and social distancing requirements, every other restaurant has these caveats,” Howell said. “I don’t know why we’re singling out restaurants that stay open in the middle of the night.”
The commission unanimously approved Howell’s amendment to eliminate curfew requirements on in-person dining at 24-hour service restaurants not licensed to sell alcohol. It was also clarified that any restaurants selling both alcohol and food could not continue in-person dining service past the curfew under the new amendment. It specifically waives the curfew for those dining establishments without a liquor license.
Other changes in the most recently issued emergency public health order, which will go into effect Feb. 7 and last through March 20, include:
- Mass gathering limit increased from 25 to 100.
- Number of attendees allowed for youth/recreational sports increased to four per participant.
- Curfew for restaurants serving alcohol, bars and nightclubs extended from 11 p.m. to midnight.
- Capacity at retail stores increased to 75 percent of applicable fire code. Bars, nightclubs and fitness centers will be limited to 150 patrons or 75 percent of fire code capacity, whichever is less.
Based on discussion with medical professionals, commissioner Sarah Lopez also presented two amendments at the Feb. 3 meeting – one to limit mass gatherings to 50 instead of 100, and one to maintain the two-person attendee limit per youth/recreational sport participant.
Amendments proposed by Lopez failed on a 3-2 vote (with only Lopez and commissioner Lacey Cruse in support). While Lopez and Cruse raised concerns about having to backpedal from these looser restrictions, others saw the positive trends in COVID-19 cases as an encouraging sign – with the option to tighten restrictions again available if needed.
“I don’t think we should be taking such a drastic leap when we aren’t out of the clear yet,” Cruse said.
“We all want to get to the 100. That’s the goal. I want all those things just as much as anybody else, but I just want to do them as safe as possible so we’re not having to go and revert back because that would be much harder to do,” Lopez said.
“The reality is our numbers have improved despite the fact that we’ve had these concerns. I think it’s time to move back to normal and the reality is we can always go back the other way, but the faster we get back to normal the better it is for this economy and the better it is for many people in this community,” Howell said. “We oughta throttle this to what Dr. Minns recommended and we’ll watch the data very closely.”