Reviewing proposals to expand testing locally, the Sedgwick County Commission recently held a special meeting Aug. 13 to discuss options for potential action.
Dr. Elizabeth Ablah, University of Kansas School of Medicine and a member of the county’s COVID-19 response team, refreshed the commission on proposals brought forward by Wichita State University and Ascension Via Christi.
As a reminder, Ablah stated of the three types of COVID-19 tests available (viral, antigen and antibody), viral tests remain the “gold standard” and most effective screener for the virus. Saliva-based viral tests have now been developed that would expedite both the application of the test and the testing process overall, which is what Ablah recommended the county pursue to increase testing capacity.
Both proposals from WSU and Ascension included purchases of equipment that would allow for saliva-based testing, but that equipment is not expected to arrive for another two months – and not until 2021 in Ascension Via Christi’s case.
Currently, between the Sedgwick County Health Department and physicians, it was reported 800 tests are being administered in the county on a daily basis. Ablah said the goal for the county is to get to just shy of 2,500 tests per day.
While saliva-based tests have not been recommended for specimen collection by the Centers for Disease Control or World Health Organization, Ablah said of 48 comparisons done at Clinical Reference Laboratory in Lenexa the tests showed a 100 percent concordance rate with results from nasopharyngeal swabs (samples collected through the nose/throat).
Given those results and the need for expanded testing capacity immediately, Ablah recommended proceeding with CRL rapid response saliva-based testing and developing a transition plan to get the county up to 2,234 tests per day. When able to increase capacity again, Ablah said the county could reopen testing of asymptomatic individuals. Nasopharyngeal swab testing would continue to be offered as well to more defined populations (i.e., high risk individuals like healthcare workers).
Beyond the benefits of being less invasive, less expensive and quicker (with results delivered electronically in 24-48 hours), CRL is implementing a multiplex assay that could test for multiple viral agents at once for $1 more per test. Currently, tests are $50 if done for mass screening and $90 if only testing the symptomatic – the former being pushed for sooner rather than later to help schools, local businesses, etc.
Having something less invasive and quicker was seen as a benefit to all county commission members.
“I don’t see kindergartners, first and second graders getting a nasopharyngeal test daily, weekly or however often we’re going to have to do it,” said Commissioner David Dennis. “The ease of administering saliva tests, to me, is very conducive to us getting into those elementary schools and (screening) large groups of people all at one time.”
Some commissioners, however, remained concerned regarding the expediency of results while partnering with a lab in suburban Kansas City. While Commissioner Jim Howell saw saliva testing as a way to get to the capacity goals of the county, he asserted it should be looking for even greater speed in receiving results.
Partnering with CRL is what Ablah said is the best option at this time to meet the testing needs of Sedgwick County better. Commissioners agreed regarding the CRL recommendation, but saw no need to end talks of a collaboration with WSU. In fact, the majority saw that collaboration as crucial for future testing needs.
Wichita State still has the capacity to perform nasopharyngeal swabs, while the ability to complete saliva-based testing is expected by October. How funding of those efforts is handled is a sticking point given regulations tied to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, but both parties were willing to work that out – seeing the benefit of having access to CRL and a local lab.
The county commission, striving to meet immediate needs, approved the recommendation of Dr. Ablah to partner with CRL. In addition, the commission approved efforts to develop a transition plan (creating a local lab) with WSU while also deciding to immediately reimburse the university for nearly $1.5 million used to purchase testing equipment.
“Having a laboratory in Sedgwick County where we have priority is essential,” said Dr. John Tomblin, Executive Director of the National Institute for Aviation Research.
“I’m glad we’re finally doing something to begin to solve this challenge,” Howell said. “I’d like to encourage WSU to not tap the brakes; please press the accelerator.”