Sedgwick County says it's working to assist homeowners in the southern part of the county who have been impacted by groundwater flooding in their basements.
A release from the county says county public works will work with Salem Township to review water flow and clean debris from affected ditches. The idea is to ensure water pumped out of homes can adequately flow away from the area.
The Sedgwick County Counselor’s Office will also review the possibility of a tax abatement for homes affected by the ongoing groundwater flooding.
Seeking a long-term solution, officials will launch a campaign to inform affected residents of the process to establish a special project and taxing district.
The county will host a meeting with groundwater flooding experts and other stakeholders to discuss and work toward a long-term solution for the flooding.
The meeting is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 8 at Haysville Middle School, 900 W. Grand Ave.