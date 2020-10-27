The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with home security company Ring “in an effort to make the community safer,” the Sheriff’s Office announced last week.
Ring devices sometimes capture video footage of suspicious activity or a criminal in the act, whether that be a theft or another form of crime. Ring owners will now have the ability to share these videos with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office through the Neighbors app, which can be downloaded for free on Apple’s App Store or the Google Play app store.
The Sheriff’s Office will function as a public safety user on the Neighbors app. That means it can post information about crime and safety alerts, view and comment on public posts within its jurisdiction, and use the video request feature to ask Ring to request recorded video footage from Ring device owners who are in the area of an active investigation.
Ring users can choose whether or not to share information or recorded footage when the Sheriff’s Office uses the video request feature.
As a public safety user, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office cannot access or control anyone’s Ring device. The Sheriff’s Office also can’t view Ring video recordings or see user’s names, contact information or location information. The only way the Sheriff’s Office can see individuals’ recordings or other information is if someone posts the information to the Neighbors App or shares a video in response to a video request.
Ring will soon send an in-app announcement of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office participation to users through the Neighbors App.