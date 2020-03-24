(Sedgwick County, Kan.) – In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Sedgwick County officials are asking local businesses to help provide needed equipment and supplies including:
- Protective face masks
o N95 masks
o Surgical masks
- Non-latex, medical gloves
- Hand sanitizer
- Surface cleaners
- Non-permeable/fluid resistant gowns
- Nasopharyngeal specimen collection – swab and viral transport medium
The County has been working with local, state, and federal partners on acquiring equipment for local health care and public safety partners. Supplies have come in, but more are needed.
“We are not getting the supplies we need to protect our health care system and first responders,” said Commission Chairman Pete Meitzner. “We know that our business community is innovative and determined. Hopefully they can assist us and support our community during this pandemic.”
Businesses willing and able to help should contact Sedgwick County Emergency Management at (316) 660-5959.