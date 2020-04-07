As restrictions continue to be put in place at a state level on down in response to the coronavirus threat, the Sedgwick County Commission discussed taking further action at its regular meeting on April 1.
While essential activities and businesses were listed in Gov. Laura Kelly’s “stay home” order that went into effect March 30, Commissioner Michael O’Donnell questioned the “essential” nature of services offered at Wichita’s Trust Women Clinic.
Trust Women Foundation clinics, like the one in Wichita, offer reproductive health services to women – including abortion care.
Concerns were raised about what recent measures taken in neighboring states like Oklahoma – where action was taken to ban abortion procedures during the current pandemic – have done to the market for services in Wichita.
O’Donnell and Commissioner Jim Howell passed along reports they received about doctors and patients of the Wichita Trust Women Clinic coming from out of state, questioning their adherence to the precautions Sedgwick County has put in place.
“Regardless of if you’re pro-life or pro-choice, we as a community need to be concerned about the spread of Covid-19,” O’Donnell said. “It’s wild to me that people are coming in from the whole region and that there’s a lot of people who support that when we should be trying to mitigate the spread.”
Pointing to other health service providers like dentists and optometrists that have shut down, commissioners asked why the Wichita Trust Women Clinic should be allowed to remain open.
Under the governor’s stay-at-home order, health service providers have been deemed essential, and it was pointed out that those optometrists and dentists shut down on their own. Kelly herself has deemed women’s reproductive centers part of those essential health care services, which Commissioner Lacey Cruse pointed out amidst what she deemed a fruitless discussion.
“This time right now is so exhausting, and we have absolutely no time to waste, so what we’re doing right now is wasting the time that we need to be talking about other critical things in our community,” Cruse said. “Regardless of how we feel about this topic, we have no course of action.”
“If our clinic is shuttered … your actions will damage and would prove detrimental to the lives of the people in Sedgwick County,” said Trust Women CEO and founder Julie Burkhart in a release read at the commission meeting.
While commissioners O’Donnell and Howell raised issues about the overall practices of Wichita’s Trust Women Clinic, Commissioner David Dennis had more specific concerns.
Outside of travel into the community, Dennis noted the clinic could potentially be taking personal protective equipment away from hospital workers in need. While he did not argue the listing of reproductive health services as essential, Dennis questioned if abortion care could truly be counted among those essential health care functions.
Howell questioned if action should be taken to enforce more safeguards regarding individuals traveling between states given the stories he has heard regarding the Wichita Trust Women Clinic, but Commission Chair Pete Meitzner noted outright he would not support that – stating there are other businesses in Wichita that have employees traveling from out of state for work.
Meitzner also expressed his belief that medical professionals are doing everything they can to take precautions against the spread of Covid-19, but there was a consensus that something should be done.
“What we’re talking about right here is a global pandemic and it is reason to consider some type of action by this board,” Dennis said.
Ultimately, the Sedgwick County Commission approved a motion (4-1) to recommend to Gov. Kelly, Dr. Garold Minns and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment that abortion services, including those at Trust Women Clinic, be closed at this time of emergency as a restriction on nonessential medical procedures.