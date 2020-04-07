As numbers of positive COVID-19 tests continue to rise in Sedgwick County, with the county now confirmed to be seeing community spread of the disease, administration and staff are seeking out ways to get ahead of the threat.
Currently, there are 124 reported cases of coronavirus (and one related death) in Sedgwick County as of 11 a.m. April 6 – but those are all that can be confirmed through testing, which has its limitations.
“We’re not testing (everyone), so we really don’t know the exact impact,” said Sedgwick County Commission Chairman Pete Meitzner.
Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne pointed out that, per guidelines from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, those over 60 or most at-risk (like the immunocompromised) – and exhibiting symptoms – are the only individuals able to be tested right now. That has led to 967 county residents being tested, per the KDHE’s latest report.
United Way is working with the county to pre-screen individuals for testing (asking about symptoms and scheduling for samples to be tested if certain criteria is met), handling 600 screenings in the past two weeks. Wanting to increase the number of samples that can actually be tested (145 taken in that same timeframe), the county has also been in talks to contract services with Quest Diagnostics – so it can also expand who is tested.
“Our goal soon is to be able to take our samples to Quest so that anyone with symptoms can be sampled and then tested,” Byrne said.
Even then, Byrne said there is uncertainty on whether that would expedite the process of receiving results and how much the testing capacity would increase. That is just half the battle, though, as more test swabs are still needed.
At the moment, the county is working with vendors who can expedite delivery of test swab supplies, but two weeks is the earliest reported delivery date.
Commissioner Jim Howell questioned if that lack of tests could be contributed to a financial issue or resource issue, with Byrne stating it falls into the latter category. Considering that, Howell made a call to action at the commission’s most recent meeting.
“Since we’re such a manufacturing community, I would challenge our manufacturers to step up and understand what needs to be produced,” Howell said, “see if they can retool and produce these kits here locally if that’s what it takes.”
“It’s all about materials now,” said County Manager Tom Stolz. “There’s a statewide shortage, I would daresay a national shortage and probably a worldwide shortage right now of those materials. That’s the roadblock in moving forward with that. We have people ready, positioned and can do it, but they can’t find materials.”
With more swabs, Byrne noted the county would increase its own testing capabilities as well. Currently, the county runs a small drive-thru testing facility on West Central (all by appointment) for two hours a day, which can handle about 70 individuals per hour. The goal is to expand those efforts at a larger location in the near future
Additionally, in the best-case scenario, Byrne noted the county would be testing both symptomatic and asymptomatic people to get a true gauge of the presence of COVID-19 in the county and how many individuals can transmit the disease.
While the manufacturing avenue is being pursued by other county staff, commissioners questioned if other testing options (i.e. antibody testing, rapid testing) are being explored. Byrne noted she is doing everything in her power to increase the county’s capabilities at this time.
“All the stones are being overturned to try to get what we need for our residents,” Byrne said.