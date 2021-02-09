In a special meeting of the Sedgwick County Commission on Feb. 8, the governing body was solely focused on discussing the potential impact of House Bill 2142 and whether it should testify in a hearing on Feb. 9.
House Bill 2142 was introduced in the State Legislature last week, taking up the issue of property tax reimbursement for certain property owners resulting from a forced shutdown or capacity limitation by county governments.
While County Counselor Mike Pepoon noted COVID was referred to specifically in relation to HB 2142, he stated there were a number of instances in which the legislation could apply.
Per HB 2142, any time a business is shut down by the county for any regulatory reason, the county would be required to reimburse the owner one-twelfth of the total ad valorem real property taxes levied by the state, county and other taxing subdivisions for the year, multiplied by the number of months the shutdown was in effect. For capacity limitations, reimbursement would be one-twelfth of the annual property taxes multiplied by the percentage of the capacity limitation and then multiplied by the number of months that limitation was in effect. Reimbursement in both cases would require valid applications to the county.
Though Pepoon stated he does not foresee HB 2142 “going anywhere,” he projected other similar bills down the road could gain traction – as a lawsuit that started locally pushed the issue addressed in the bill to the State Legislature. Given that fact, he recommenced the county oppose the idea now to show where Sedgwick County stands.
“It’s an attempt to thwart any of our attempts to regulate. If they don’t want us to regulate, then they need to get into the regulation business and leave us out of it,” Pepoon said of HB 2142. “I don’t think we should be supportive of this in any way.”
A draft of written testimony was presented to the commission at its special meeting, outlining that the bill is not in the county’s best interests and creates an unfair burden and transfer of wealth.
Financially speaking, from March 2020 to present, county staff noted Sedgwick County would have to reimburse roughly $50 million – or a quarter of the county’s general fund budget – if HB 2142 were to be passed.
Numerous commissioners questioned when those reimbursements would have to be paid back, pointing out that property taxes for 2020 have already been spent. In that case, as commissioner Jim Howell put it, the county would be left with two choices – cut services to leave tax rates as they are or pursue a tax increase. With one mill drawing $5 million in property taxes, the county would have to raise taxes by 10 mills to make its full reimbursement.
As it stands, with the 2021 budget already set, staff noted the county would have no choice in the current year but to cut services if reimbursement were expected immediately.
While there were some different views on what should be prioritized in the county’s testimony, the commission was generally in agreement to oppose HB 2142 given the potential financial impact.
“The point of this testimony is if this was to pass, we’ve got some problems,” Howell said.
On a 4-1 vote, the commission approved the testimony as presented (with minor technical changes) and authorized chairman Pete Meitzner to testify in opposition of HB 2142.