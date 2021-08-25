In conjunction with the Amtrak Connects US Plan released earlier in 2021, the Sedgwick County Commission officially approved a resolution supporting an extension of Amtrak services from Oklahoma City to Newton – through Wichita – at its Aug. 18 meeting.
Amtrak’s plan to expand transportation infrastructure over the next 15 years includes a goal of adding 160 communities to the national passenger rail network – with Wichita (and Arkansas City) among those as part of the proposed Heartland Flyer connection north from Oklahoma City.
“Our effort is to make sure that we’re in the top projects on their list, meaning top five or 10, so they can get started right away on this,” said commission chair Pete Meitzner. “I think it’s just important that Amtrak keeps hearing from our region because there will be a lot of competing projects in these 160 projects. Ours is an easy one to do. We’re not going over mountains, tunnels or rivers and the tracks are already there; they just need to be improved.”
Connecting the Heartland Flyer (Oklahoma City) with the Southwest Chief (Newton) would provide additional passenger rail access farther south to Fort Worth, Texas, as well as Los Angeles to the west and Chicago to the east. In total, six new stops would be created as part of the extension.
Expansion of the Heartland Flyer line is estimated to add 100,000 to 200,000 passengers annually, part of a reinvestment in passenger rail services that Amtrak projects could create more than half a million jobs and over $150 billion in economic benefits to local communities by 2035.
Sedgwick County and Wichita have not had direct access to passenger rail service since 1979, with county staff pointing out that residents have to utilize those services through stations in smaller, nearby communities such as Newton and Hutchinson currently.
Given the renewed interest in passenger rail and funding being discussed at the national level – meaning no statement of financial support or contribution was required – the county commission put its unanimous support behind the resolution.
“We are very close to having this success story,” Meitzner said. “It’s not quite at the finish line yet, but as it gets there as part of the transportation bill – as I’ve talked to KDOT and ODOT – the intent is for this to be funded exclusively by Amtrak, which takes the burden of financial obligations off of our shoulders.”