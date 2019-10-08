The Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) is offering flu shots throughout the upcoming flu season.
The department’s flu shots are offered at no cost to uninsured adults and children, children covered under the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and those with Medicaid.
Residents who qualify can get their flu shots at the SCHD’s main clinic at 2716 W. Central Ave., Wichita. Patients can schedule an appointment by calling 316-660-7300, but walk-ins are accepted during certain time frames.
Appoints are available from Noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and until 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Walk-ins are available from 8 to 11:30 a.m. each week day except Thursday.
Residents who do not qualify for flu shots at the SCHD can contact their insurance companies to find out where flu shots are covered by their plans and use the online flu vaccine finder at www.cdc.gov/flu.