On Aug. 18, Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) began providing a no-cost third dose of Pfizer vaccine to people who self-attest to having a moderately or severely weakened immune system (from active tumor treatment, receipt of a solid-organ transplant, etc.) and who have previously received two doses of vaccine.
Documentation of a qualifying condition is not a requirement.
People who can receive a third dose should bring documentation of their first and second doses to the vaccine site. The additional dose is to be administered at least 28 days after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Third dose guidance only applies to Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
For availability, full clinic locations and hours are listed at www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/vaccine/clinic-locations/.