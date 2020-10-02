Sedgwick County is currently offering PPE supply kits to small, for-profit businesses located within its geographical boarders. Kits will include disinfecting wipes, disposable masks, cloth masks, disinfecting cleaner, bleach, hand sanitizer, thermometer, cleaning gloves, informational booklet, social distancing floor decals and healthy behaviors signage.
Small businesses are limited to request one kit per business location. Businesses will be required to pick up kits from one of the county’s pickup locations between Oct. 12 and 16. Pickup dates and times vary between locations, which include Intrust Bank Arena (500 E. Waterman, Wichita), the Derby Chamber of Commerce (611 N. Mulberry), the Haysville Chamber of Commerce (210 S. Main) and the Mulvane Chamber of Commerce (104 Prather).
PPE kit requests can be made at https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/cares-funding/ppe-supply-kit-request/.
For questions or additional information, email sedgwickcares@sedgwick.gov or call 316-660-7148.