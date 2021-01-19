Dr. Garold Minns, Sedgwick County Health Officer, in consultation with local medical providers and the Sedgwick County Health Department, is finalizing the Phase II vaccination plan. It is expected to follow the guidance from the CDC and local medical professionals, with vaccines available to people 65 and older first. Individuals with medically verified high-risk factors would follow. Vaccines from the county, when available, will be by appointment only through a registration portal. Additional vaccination and scheduling options will also be offered in the future.
An estimated 18,000 vaccinations have been provided in the county to date by the Sedgwick County Health Department and local hospitals.
Sedgwick County Health Department is currently finalizing the sign-up process for Phase II vaccinations for persons 65 and older. Updated information will be made available at https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/vaccine-information/.