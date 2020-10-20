Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns signed an amended health order on Oct. 16 that will allow bars, restaurants and nightclubs licensed to sell alcohol to now remain open until 1 a.m. The new order will go into effect on Oct. 22 and remain in effect until Dec. 9.
Through the order, bars, nightclubs and restaurants are allowed to operate at 50 percent of fire code capacity and groups of 15 or more must be located at least six feet away from other such groups. Masks will also still be required. Businesses will also be allowed to continue curbside and carryout services past 1 a.m.