On April 28, Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) announced it will close its COVID-19 testing site at 4115 E. Harry. SCHD’s Community Vaccine Clinic at 223 S. Main will close on April 30, following a two-day vaccine incentive event.
Beginning May 2, SCHD will offer COVID-19 testing and vaccination at its Main Clinic, 2716 W. Central, to uninsured adults, uninsured children, and children covered by the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and Medicaid/KanCare. These groups can receive COVID-19 testing and vaccines without cost or co-pay by calling 316-660-7300 for an appointment.
For the rest of the year, SCHD will offer no-cost COVID-19 vaccines at mobile vaccination clinics held in areas with low vaccination rates and other indicators of need.
SCHD will close the Community Vaccine Clinic after the “Spring Into Summer” vaccine incentive clinic on from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 29 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 30. People who get a first dose or booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine during the event will receive a $50 Visa gift card, and people who get second doses will receive a t-shirt.
“After giving more than 90,000 COVID-19 tests and 287,000 COVID-19 shots, we are narrowing our focus to the communities we traditionally serve – people with no insurance, children in low-income households, and neighborhoods with limited health access,” said Adrienne Byrne, Director of SCHD.
“We’re proud of our role in quickly getting COVID-19 vaccines and testing to the community through our high-volume sites. We’re confident that our health care providers, clinics and pharmacies are prepared to serve insured people throughout the community,” she added.
People who do not qualify for a SCHD COVID-19 test can visit https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/sampling-and-testing-information/other-covid-19-testing-locations/ for other testing locations. For a list of upcoming mobile vaccine clinic locations, visit www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/vaccine.
For additional resources on COVID-19 testing and vaccines, visit www.covid.gov.