Exploration Place is set to get more funding for its EP2 capital campaign, with the Sedgwick County Commission recently voting to approve $2.5 million to be directed toward expansion efforts of the science and discovery center.
With recent grant approval, Exploration Place announced plans to add an amphitheater along the Arkansas River during phase one of expansion – with construction to possibly begin in 2023 and open by 2024. The center received $1.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for that piece last year.
Phase two would include a playscape outside the museum (projected completion in 2025), while phase three is planned to address renovations inside the museum (projected completion by 2026) that has been operating in Wichita since 2000.
Goals of the EP2 expansion campaign are to grow annual attendance from 300,000 to one million visitors and increase the economic impact from $21 million to $66 million per year, striving to create a “regional tourism destination,” per a previous presentation.
Reports place total estimated cost for the expansion project around $25 million, with donations and grants intended to be the primary funding vehicle. Exploration Place originally requested a multi-year, $7 million pledge from the county, but only the initial $2.5 million for 2023 was approved through recent action.