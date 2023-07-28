Exploration Place Expansion

Part of expansions plans, Wichita’s Exploration Place is seeking to add an outdoor amphitheater and playscape at its site in the next couple of years.

 COURTESY/EXPLORATION PLACE

Exploration Place is set to get more funding for its EP2 capital campaign, with the Sedgwick County Commission recently voting to approve $2.5 million to be directed toward expansion efforts of the science and discovery center.

With recent grant approval, Exploration Place announced plans to add an amphitheater along the Arkansas River during phase one of expansion – with construction to possibly begin in 2023 and open by 2024. The center received $1.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for that piece last year.

