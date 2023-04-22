The Sedgwick County Extension Master Gardeners are preparing for the annual 2023 Spring Garden Fair, which will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6 at the Sedgwick County Extension Education Center’s 4-H Hall.
As part of the multi-faceted event, there will be a variety of interactive educational displays to help participants learn about everything from hydroponics to container gardening, pollinators, drip irrigation, and even drought tolerant plants suitable for the ever-changing Kansas climate.
In partnership with several area garden clubs, event booths will offer solutions for many common gardening problems. Attendees can learn ways to conserve water through selecting drought tolerant plants and water-efficient irrigation components. Kids of all ages will learn ways to promote pollinators through hands on activities and make-and-take projects. Participants will also experience container gardening demonstrations and a free seed giveaway to help their own gardens grow. Participants will also be able to shop for plants at the onsite plant sale and take a tour (weather permitting) of exhibits on the grounds including: demo garden, compost area, arboretum, hosta/Shade sardens, and the Riparian Nature Trail.
The Herb Society of South Central Kansas will be on-hand with tempting food items for sale for breakfast and brunch. A garden hotline booth will be available as well to answer guests’ gardening questions.
Guest at the come and go event will be able to learn from Extension Master Gardeners, visit with local garden clubs and discover ways to improve their garden’s success. Admission is free, but cash or check is recommended for event purchases.