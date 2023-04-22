Garden Fair

Tips for promoting pollinators (like butterflies, shown) are among the topics that will be discussed as part of Sedgwick County Extension’s upcoming garden fair.

 

The Sedgwick County Extension Master Gardeners are preparing for the annual 2023 Spring Garden Fair, which will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6 at the Sedgwick County Extension Education Center’s 4-H Hall.

As part of the multi-faceted event, there will be a variety of interactive educational displays to help participants learn about everything from hydroponics to container gardening, pollinators, drip irrigation, and even drought tolerant plants suitable for the ever-changing Kansas climate.

