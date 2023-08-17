Following four months of construction and renovation to expand and enhance the building, Sedgwick County officially unveiled its updated Emergency Communications (911) Center earlier in August.
Renovations of the county’s dispatch center addressed several key goals including expanding the workspace (from 26 to 48 consoles, to help take more calls), creating two workstations for COMCARE to provide mental health providers who will directly respond to 911 callers in crisis, allowing room for future growth and additional staffing, and providing employees with a refreshed work environment allowing them to adjust computer monitors, desk heights and even individual climate controls.
“These renovations, combined with recently implemented new technology, are all designed to create a comfortable and supportive work environment that lets our employees know how valuable they are to Sedgwick County and its residents,” said Emergency Communications Director Elora Forshee. “We are also committed to growing our team, and we hope the new communications center, combined with recent pay increases and other employee-focused initiatives, will encourage more people to look at 911 as a career option.”
Sedgwick County 911 routinely takes calls reporting medical emergencies, fires, crimes and more. In 2023 so far, the dispatch center has handled 33,092 total calls – with over 30,000 being emergency calls (including 1,000 from Derby).