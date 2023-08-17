911 Communications Center Renovation

Sedgwick County Emergency Communications Director Elora Forshee is shown at one of the new, more customizable work stations at the Emergency Communications Center.

 COURTESY/SEDGWICK COUNTY

Following four months of construction and renovation to expand and enhance the building, Sedgwick County officially unveiled its updated Emergency Communications (911) Center earlier in August.

Renovations of the county’s dispatch center addressed several key goals including expanding the workspace (from 26 to 48 consoles, to help take more calls), creating two workstations for COMCARE to provide mental health providers who will directly respond to 911 callers in crisis, allowing room for future growth and additional staffing, and providing employees with a refreshed work environment allowing them to adjust computer monitors, desk heights and even individual climate controls.

0
0
0
0
0