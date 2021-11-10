The Sedgwick County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will be hosting a Redistricting Town Hall at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15 in the NCAT Lecture Hall located at 4004 N. Webb Rd., Wichita. The public is invited to attend the Town Hall to learn about the redistricting process. Each map will be displayed during this event, followed by a question and answer session. The proposed maps are also available now on the Sedgwick County website (sedgwickcounty.org).
The meeting will also be broadcast live on the Sedgwick County YouTube and Facebook pages.