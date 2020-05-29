With Gov. Laura Kelly’s latest disaster declaration came a shift – a shift of responsibility for COVID-19 restrictions back to local government – as Kelly’s latest declaration (signed May 26) did not include a reissuance of an executive order enforcing the Ad Astra phased reopening plan.
The authority on restrictions being put back in the hands of counties and cities led the Sedgwick County Commission to call a special meeting May 27 to discuss how it would approach the situation moving forward.
Much was made of Johnson County’s move to keep the Ad Astra plan in place as recommend-ed guidelines, something the Sedgwick County Commission took under consideration given those counties’ standing as the two largest population centers in Kansas.
Commissioner Jim Howell questioned if there would be any enforcement power with a recommendation as opposed to an order, which county counselor Mike Pepoon affirmed there would not be.
“I think we ought to back off and let the public have the reins here. We shouldn’t try to order them to do anything,” Howell said. “I think making recommendations is reasonable, but I don’t feel comfortable making an order here in Sedgwick County.”
“Staying the course” is what commissioner Lacey Cruse suggested – remaining in line with the guidelines (phased reopenings, social distancing, wearing of masks, etc.) that have helped the county limit spread of the coronavirus so far.
Dr. Garold Minns, Sedgwick County Health Officer, recommended a similar course of action. While he noted it is a tightrope to walk working to keep infection down while also not harming the economy more than necessary, Minns pointed out that the threat has not yet passed.
“Unfortunately, we’re not out of the woods yet and I’m afraid we won’t be out of the woods until there’s a definitive vaccine or medication that we develop that can control this virus, so it’s prob-ably going to be going on for a number of months,” Minns said. “I do not want to have something happen to where we have to back up and go back to phase one again because I think that would be very traumatic for the community.”
“We have to stay on track. We have to make sure we don’t regress,” Minns said, “and that’s going to take continued adherence to the recommendations in those (Ad Astra and county recovery) plans and we need to message that to our community.”
Currently, Minns reported Sedgwick County has one of the lowest case rates (560 positives as of May 26, with only nine in hospitals) among the largest counties in Kansas and the lowest death rate of any of the metropolitan counties.
Adherence to social distancing guidelines and public gathering restrictions has helped in those efforts, Minns said, but there is still risk. He recommended continuing to follow the phased reopening plan with a couple modifications.
Based on activity at the Lake of the Ozarks over the Memorial Day weekend, Minns recommended Sedgwick County stay in phase two through June 8 (allowing a full two-week incubation period to be monitored). He also suggested public gatherings be limited to 20 people – with those individuals gathering together having some familiarity with one another.
Data continues to be the biggest measuring stick for reopening in the eyes of Minns. While there were questions about whether summer conditions and the chemicals in pools might help limit the risk of spread, Minns couldn’t say with certainty and stated that statistics should continue to be the driver of that phased approach.
While adhering to current phase of the Ad Astra plan was recommended, some commissioners suggested immediately moving into the phaseout portion of the plan – with Howell and commissioner Michael O’Donnell making similar motions.
“I’m just saying let’s get on with it, let’s get the economy open, let’s let people get back to their lives and trust that individuals are going to make good decisions for themselves, their family and their neighbors,” O’Donnell said.
“There’s going to be significant problems operating the state of Kansas going forward if we don’t get this economy back on its feet,” Howell said. “I just think for the government to continue these restrictive orders doesn’t seem to have purpose. I think going to the phaseout plan as soon as possible is the only thing that makes sense to me.”
Howell motioned to adopt the Ad Astra phaseout plan as recommended guidelines, while com-missioner David Dennis made a substitute motion to not impose any additional limits based on current conditions and recommend county residents/businesses continue to adhere to the phases and guidance of the state’s Ad Astra plan. Dennis also recommended a modification to define public gatherings as persons commonly known to one another and allowing gatherings of up to 20 such individuals (instead of 15).
Sedgwick County commissioners approved Dennis’ substitute motion, 3-2, as the recommended guidelines in hopes that citizens and businesses will continue to adhere to those policies in an effort to keep flattening the curve.