The Board of Sedgwick County Commissioners voted to accept EMS Director John Gallagher's resignation, effective Friday.
Commissioners approved a mutually agreed settlement by unanimous vote, per a county release. Gallagher was named EMS director in August 2019.
“Sedgwick County and Dr. John Gallagher have agreed that it is in the best interest of both parties to part ways,” said Chairman Pete Meitzner. “Sedgwick County would like to extend Dr. John Gallagher well wishes for his future endeavors and appreciation for his service.”
Under Gallagher's leadership this year, county EMS reached fewer than one in three patients within 9 minutes – a national standard for EMS response times, The Wichita Eagle reports.
The settlement will pay Gallagher $85,177.85, which is the equivalent of four-and-half months’ salary.
County Manager Tom Stolz has placed Paul Misasi, deputy EMS director, and Bill Robben, EMS colonel, in charge of managing the EMS department.
An interim EMS director is expected to be named by the end of next week.