As part of Sedgwick County’s efforts to address and track the spread of COVID-19, a portal has been created on the county’s website (sedgwickcounty.org) for businesses, agencies and organizations within the county to self-report the number of sick employees they have each week.
“It’s a very great way for our health department to get a picture of what’s going on in our community,” said Sedgwick County Public Information Officer Kate Flavin. “We’re asking for this information to be reported weekly so we can start a baseline.”
Flavin and county staff discussed the portal with the Sedgwick County Commission at its regular meeting on July 8, which it was noted would act similarly to a portal that exists to track illness patterns among local school districts.
Like the portal for schools, it was reported the illness tracker for businesses would not delineate between forms of illness. The portal seeks minimal data, meaning businesses are able to report the number of sick employees – but do not have to report the specific illness with which they are afflicted.
Businesses that choose to report are asked to do so, at a minimum, each Thursday to ensure comparison and help the county health department monitor disease trends.
County Manager Tom Stolz, part of the county’s COVID-19 task force, also noted that this is completely voluntary for local businesses. The illness tracker portal is simply another means of data collection for the county, which Sedgwick County Health Department Director Adrienne Byrne confirmed.
Sedgwick County Commissioner David Dennis pointed out the importance of collecting valid data, with staff noting all the data would be compiled to create an aggregate – similar to the school illness tracker – to look for increasing trends in the community. Addressing commissioner Lacy Cruse’s question about communication, Byrne noted the portal is being marketed to local businesses through social media and other platforms.
Derby Chamber of Commerce President Mark Staats said the organization was aware of the reporting portal and will be sharing that information with local businesses through its own COVID-19 resource page at derbychamber.com.
Questions were also raised on how accurate the data would be as far as informing county decisions, given that the illness tracker is voluntary and does not specify type of illness. Stolz said not to overplay the data and look at it comprehensively, while Byrne noted if even a small percentage of county businesses participate it could be extremely beneficial.
“It’s one more indicator; one piece of information,” Byrne said. “It just gives us a snapshot. Even if it’s 5, 10, 15 percent, it can be indicative of what’s going on in the community.”