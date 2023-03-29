Sedgwick County Fire District 1 recently released a reminder to residents that a burn ban imposed by the state of Kansas will be in effect for Sedgwick County during the month of April.
New open burn permits will not be issued during the month of April, and no current permit holders will be allowed to conduct open burns after March 31. Open burns can resume after May 1.
The ban includes all open burning of any waste, including vegetation and wood waste, structures or other material on any premises. Exceptions to the open burn ban include pasture, crop, range, and wildlife or watershed management.
Allowed burning operations will require a valid permit from Sedgwick County Fire District 1. Burn permits may be requested online at www.sedgwickcounty.org/fire or by calling 316-660-3473.