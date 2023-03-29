Burn Ban
COURTESY

Sedgwick County Fire District 1 recently released a reminder to residents that a burn ban imposed by the state of Kansas will be in effect for Sedgwick County during the month of April.

New open burn permits will not be issued during the month of April, and no current permit holders will be allowed to conduct open burns after March 31. Open burns can resume after May 1.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags