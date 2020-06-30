Sedgwick County is asking local businesses for their assistance to help control the spread of diseases by reporting the total number of employees who are sick each week. The reporting will be through a webpage on the Sedgwick County website.
This is a voluntary system but the county says the reporting is vital in assisting the Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) to monitor trends in diseases, including COVID-19. All agencies and organizations in Sedgwick County are encouraged to report. Businesses that choose to report should, at a minimum, report illnesses on Thursdays to ensure comparison. Businesses can report on other days, too.
Once baseline data is obtained, SCHD will post a weekly summary on the “Recovery and Reopening Businesses” section of the Sedgwick County website on Tuesday each week. The summary will contain aggregate numbers for all of Sedgwick County and will not identify specific businesses or individuals.
The “Daily Total Sick Reporting for Businesses” form can be found at https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/daily-report-sick/ .