With two already operating within Sedgwick County, the county commission took action at its Dec. 9 meeting to approve a third Citizens Advisory Board for the fifth district (including Derby, Mulvane and parts of Wichita).
Fifth District Commissioner Jim Howell noted when he joined the commission in 2015 a District Advisory Board existed, given his predecessor’s experience serving on the Wichita City Council. As the only such entity at the time, Howell disbanded that board, but the recent push for such boards (in the third and fourth district, as well as an expected push from the commissioner-elect of the second district) led him to reconsider.
“I’m not against having a formalized board,” Howell said. “At the time, I thought does it make sense for me to be the only one and is it really the only way to communicate. I didn’t really think it was worth the taxpayer money at the time.”
Additionally, Howell noted since disbanding the District Advisory Board he has hosted regular informal coffee talks to serve the same purpose – advising the commissioner on issues to bring before the county. In most instances, he said those informal interactions work, but with CABs looking to be the “wave of the future” he brought forward the request to establish one in the fifth district.
Having a Citizens Advisory Board will enhance the opportunities for input to be brought before the commissioner, with certain protocols that will need to be followed. A period of public comment will be required, agendas and bylaws will need to be created, regulations of the Kansas Open Meetings Act will need to be followed, etc.
County staff would also be required to be present at the fifth district CAB meetings (as with the others), while Howell noted it is unclear at this time if positions will be advertised on the county website as with other boards. Howell did note he is looking to form an inclusive representation of the fifth district through the CAB.
“It will be my intent to make this as diverse as possible, but I’m mainly looking at the sectors of the community,” Howell said. “I think that this committee, this board ought to listen to everyone and they should advise me on things they feel are important.”
Sectors Howell is looking to get representation from include the military sector, government sector, education sector, manufacturing sector and more – as well as even geographic representation. The resolution establishing the CAB would require members be residents of the district as well.
A couple of amendments were requested by Howell in regards to the fifth district CAB compared to others, asking for a quorum to be defined as a majority of the seven to 11 CAB members. Additionally, he singled out one item of business that could not be discussed by the CAB – property rights.
With the number of avenues that already exist for formal feedback on property rights (city councils, county and Metropolitan Area Planning Commission), Howell did not see an additional outlet as helping in those matters.
“That is a tremendous bureaucratic burden to have an extra stop on top of the potentially three they’ve already got in place now,” Howell said.
Members of the CAB will set the meeting schedule once they convene (with the intent for the first meeting to be in January 2021), with Howell hoping for a minimal impact on the county staff required to be there.
Per regulations, Howell is not allowed to sit on the CAB, but he noted he plans to attend the scheduled meetings. Additionally, he said he wants to move forward with his informal community sessions once allowed again.
Seeing how other CABs have been operating and not knowing how his constituents will react, Howell is just hoping to see engagement from his district that leads to advisement on which he can take action.
“To the extent this is going to cost some taxpayer money, I want to make sure it’s value added. I want to make sure they’re doing things that are relevant and effective,” Howell said. “If we’re going to stand up this formalized board, it needs to have a mission that actually is worth taxpayer money. I’m going to try this for a while; hopefully this works great. We will see.”
Individuals interested in serving on the CAB can contact Howell at 316-660-9300 or by email at jim.howell@sedgwick.gov.