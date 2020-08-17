After assessing both the funding available and the needs of the community, Sedgwick County staff has begun to formulate plans for disbursement over the past few weeks – with another brought before the county commission at its Aug. 12 meeting.
“We’re at that point now with our CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) funding that we’re beginning to put the money out into the community,” said Deputy Chief Financial Officer Brent Shelton.
CARES funding portals for schools and cities headquartered in Sedgwick County went live within the past two weeks, Shelton reported, while the financial stimulus review team has also started meeting weekly to discuss further allocation of the CARES funds.
One item the stimulus review team discussed was funding for small businesses, with Shelton bringing forward an addition to the economic recovery plan for the Sedgwick County Commission to review on Aug. 12.
Given that Sedgwick County received an additional $9.3 million in CARES funding from the state (on top of the $99.6 million it was allocated directly), the stimulus review team discussed disbursing that among local small businesses – as the county’s unequally high unemployment rate was part of the reason it was granted that state funding.
Uses for that additional $9.3 million were reviewed in conjunction with a business needs assessment that Shelton reported showed four priorities among varying industries (manufacturing, retail, restaurants, etc.): cash, personal protective equipment (PPE), training and development, and COVID-19 testing.
With the county already setting aside $25 million of its CARES funding for testing, staff and the review team created a plan that would split the $9.3 million among the other three priorities. The plan presented for small businesses would set aside $5 million for safe operating grants, $3 million for PPE and $1.3 million for training and development.
Safe operating grants would be offered up to a maximum of $5,000 per small business (of up to 50 employees) to cover costs for technology for teleworking, any changes to operations/service delivery, touchless point-of-sale systems, etc. The PPE assistance would leverage the county’s bulk purchasing power to secure kits to make available to small businesses including things like masks, thermometers, floor stickers (to encourage social distancing) and more.
Finally, the $1.3 million for training would help underwrite the cost of instruction (educational materials, instructors salaries, etc.) through local institutions helping offer specialization opportunities – particularly in manufacturing – to those employees laid off or furloughed due to COVID-19.
“The idea is to allow people to get more skills and allow people to be more employable when those opportunities do return,” Shelton said.
Commissioner David Dennis was concerned about the additional work this could put on the county’s finance department, but Shelton noted the certification process for these grants would be pretty simple. Commissioner Lacey Cruse also questioned how information about the economic plan would be communicated and making sure everyone in need of those funds is aware of the grant opportunities.
Shelton noted that, if approved, information about the economic recovery plan would be posted at sedgwickcounty.org and additional questions could be submitted by phone (316-660-900) or emailed to sedgwickcares@sedgwick.gov. The application portal will be live through the county website from Aug. 17 to Sept. 11.
“We want to get these supplies and funds out as quickly as possible to provide that stimulative effect,” Shelton said.
“The work that went into it is going to pay dividends for our community,” Dennis said of the plan.
Unanimously, the county commission approved the plan to promote safe business, economic activity and provide employment opportunities through the $9.3 million in state CARES funding.