During a special meeting July 29, the Sedgwick County Commission strictly addressed potential uses of the Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Support (CARES) federal funding – totaling $99.6 million – it has been granted so far.
Given discussion swirling around the opening of schools across Kansas – with a number of local districts choosing to delay the start of the year until after Labor Day – distribution and allocation of CARES funds to schools was a focus of the meeting.
In a plan presented to the commission on July 8, county staff outlined $3.5 million in CARES funding to be dedicated to K-12 schools. Chief Financial Officer Lindsay Poe Rousseau brought forward options for allocating those funds at the July 29 meeting – including flat per student rates, flat rates with an additional stipend, a tiered approach based on size, etc.
“They’re trying to get schools open. So, the way that we do that is to get the money in their hands as soon as possible,” said Commissioner David Dennis.
Dennis was a proponent of the option that would dedicate $21.55 in per-pupil aid plus the $100,000 stipend to the 10 public school districts headquartered in the county (including Derby, Haysville and Mulvane) and the Catholic Diocese of Wichita Schools. Four local independent schools – including Derby’s Faith Lutheran – would also receive the per-pupil aid, but not the additional stipend.
While that option falls in line with the state’s Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) plan in providing for those districts headquartered in the county, Poe Rousseau noted an inclination toward an option simply allocating funds through a flat per-student rate. That is the method through which most CARES funding has been allocated so far and a plan with which Commissioner Lacey Cruse was on board as well.
“I don’t understand why we wouldn’t just make it equitable across a per-pupil basis,” Cruse said.
Pushing for the option with a stipend, Dennis noted concerns over differences among school districts – some operating a large number of school buildings, some just a few. Adding a stipend is something Dennis sees as getting smaller districts the funding they need to safely open doors – as a flat per-pupil rate puts smaller districts at a disadvantage.
A motion was made by Dennis to approve the option with a flat per-pupil aid rate with an additional $100,000 stipend for 11 local school districts, which was approved 4-1. It was also moved to distribute the funding 100 percent in advance.
“I think the sooner we verify what we’re going to do to provide help to them, the more usable this money is for them,” said Commissioner Jim Howell.
Through the approved allocation, Derby is set to receive $299,778 in CARES funding, Haysville will receive $258,373, Mulvane will receive $149,217 and Faith Lutheran will receive $889.
Funding for bars and nightclubs shut down by the current revised emergency public health order was also readdressed at the July 29 meeting.
Still seeking input from local businesses on funding needs, Poe Rousseau said the county has received 140 responses requesting $10.6 million in assistance so far. While a number of funding avenues (federal and state) exist, she raised concerns about how providing assistance during a temporary shutdown could set precedent.
Meanwhile, Cruse put forth the idea that assistance during the current shutdown should focus on directing workers at bars and nightclubs to the temporary jobs available through the county at call centers.
“We are working as quickly as possible to try to help people who are out of work to understand this is temporary, and if you can become temporarily employed to help our health department, the jobs are there,” Cruse said.
Other commissioners were also leery about dedicating funds directly during a temporary shutdown, given situations and other requests that may come up in the future, with Howell stating that no one small business should be treated differently than any other when it comes to trying to secure CARES funding.
“Although I want them (bars/nightclubs) to survive, I don’t think we can single them out,” Howell said. “If this goes on for another year, it could get extremely difficult going forward. To give them money is not necessarily solving the problem. It’s a band-aid at best.”
Howell motioned to table discussion of funding allocations for bars and nightclubs permanently, which passed on a 3-2 vote.