The Kansas Cosmosphere will host a free, public presentation about local earthquakes with an expert in the field.
The presentation will feature Justin Rubinstein, a geophysicist with the United States Geological Survey (USGS). He will offer information about the recent string of local earthquakes and discuss their potential relation-ship to human activities, specifically those associated with the oil and gas industries.
Rubenstein will field questions from the audience after his virtual presen-tation. It will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 in the first-floor banquet room at the Kansas Cosmosphere, 1100 N. Plum St., Hutchinson.
For more information about any of the upcoming events, visit www.cosmo.org.