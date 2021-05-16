The Cosmosphere (1100 N. Plum St., Hutchinson) will join museums nationwide in the Blue Star Museums initiative, a program that provides free admission to currently serving U.S. military personnel and their families, this summer. The 2021 program began on Armed Forces Day (May 15, 2021) and will end on Labor Day (Sept. 6, 2021).
The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military – Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard, as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card, DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID) or a DD Form 1173-1 ID for entrance into a Blue Star Museum.