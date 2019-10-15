HUTCHINSON, Kan. – On Saturday, Oct. 26, the Cosmosphere in Hutchinson will host the biennial fundraising gala, “Everything Under the Stars.” Featuring live music, a live and silent auction, and seven unique venues, this event supports the general operating costs for the Smithsonian-affiliated science center and space museum.
Several new venues will be available this year including a Craft Beer Sports Bar where attendees will be able to watch live sporting events, an ’80s Arcade where a Pac-Man tournament will be held, and the Back Porch where cigars and cognac will be served.
For ticket information and more on the event, including live auction packages available. please visit cosmo.org/EUTS. Event tickets can also be purchased by calling the Cosmosphere Box Office at 620-665-9324. The Cosmosphere will be closed all day on Saturday, Oct. 26, for this special event.