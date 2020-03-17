Effective March 17, the Kansas Cosmosphere will be shutting down as a precaution in response to concerns over the coronavirus. Staff positions related to visitors and programming duties will be asked to stay home.
“The decision to close temporarily is not one Cosmosphere leadership made lightly,” said Jim Remar, Cosmosphere CEO. “We know the impact on our staff will be significant. Prudence and safety eclipse all other factors in this decision, even as we look for ways to mitigate the financial burden it brings.”
Plans are currently in place to reopen the Cosmosphere on April 1.