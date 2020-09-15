The coronavirus death toll increased in Kansas and Wichita over the weekend as the Sedgwick County case count surpassed 8,000.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 534 total deaths from COVID-19 Monday, which was an increase of 23 from Friday. The Sedgwick County Health Department reported 68 total deaths on Monday, up five from Friday.
Sedgwick County surpassed 8,000 total cases of COVID-19 on Monday as the KDHE reported 8,040 cases in the state’s second-largest county, an increase of 201 cases since Friday.
Confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. Monday: 218 total confirmed cases in Derby, with 3,522 tests administered; 53 total confirmed cases in Mulvane, with 874 tests administered; 161 total confirmed cases in Haysville, with 2,036 tests administered.